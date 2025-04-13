1 dead and others injured after boat capsizes off of Florida's Treasure Coast, authorities say

At least one person is dead and others were injured after a boat capsized off of Florida's Treasure Coast over the weekend, authorities said.

According to a X post from the U.S. Coast Guard, crews had rescued four people from the capsized vessel after a good Samaritan reported the incident at least 20 miles off the coast of St. Lucie Inlet.

The USCG continued, saying that a person on board the boat said it capsized sometime Friday and an additional five passengers were unaccounted for.

3 patients with non life threatening injuries and 1 patient with serious injuries were transported to Cleveland South Hospital for further evaluation. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4AobGkZhLP — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) April 13, 2025

In a separate X post, Martin County Fire Rescue said the rescue happened just before 10 a.m. and five occupants were found, but one of them was dead. The four survivors were taken to Cleveland South Hospital – three of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the fourth suffered serious injuries.

The inlet, located south of St. Lucie Inlet State Park between Hutchinson and Jupiter Islands in Martin County, is one of six in the region filled with hard and soft coral reefs.

