Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead and others injured after boat capsizes off of Florida's Treasure Coast, authorities say

By
Nadirah Z. Sabir
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Read Full Bio
Nadirah Z. Sabir,
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Read Full Bio
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

At least one person is dead and others were injured after a boat capsized off of Florida's Treasure Coast over the weekend, authorities said.

According to a X post from the U.S. Coast Guard, crews had rescued four people from the capsized vessel after a good Samaritan reported the incident at least 20 miles off the coast of St. Lucie Inlet.

The USCG continued, saying that a person on board the boat said it capsized sometime Friday and an additional five passengers were unaccounted for.

In a separate X post, Martin County Fire Rescue said the rescue happened just before 10 a.m. and five occupants were found, but one of them was dead. The four survivors were taken to Cleveland South Hospital – three of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the fourth suffered serious injuries.

The inlet, located south of St. Lucie Inlet State Park between Hutchinson and Jupiter Islands in Martin County, is one of six in the region filled with hard and soft coral reefs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Nadirah Z. Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.