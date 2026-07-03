Millions hit the road for 4th of July travel, but they'll face high gas prices, heat over the weekend, AAA says

Millions of travelers are hitting the road for the Independence Day weekend, facing higher fuel costs and an uncomfortably hot forecast across South Florida.

According to AAA, 85% of those traveling for the holiday are opting to drive. For many, like Rich Krukoski, who is heading to a condo in Marathon in the Florida Keys, the car remains the most reliable way to visit family.

"We stay within state most of the time with the boat and whatnot, and grandkids live in North Carolina, so they're able to drive down and spend a week with us, and my daughter drove down from Jacksonville," Krukoski said.

While driving is generally cheaper than flying, travelers are feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs. The current Florida state average for gas is $3.80 per gallon, significantly higher than the $3.11 average during last year's holiday, according to AAA data.

"Not very good, yeah, too much, too expensive," motorist Rex Rutledge said.

To offset travel expenses, AAA notes that many Americans are opting for shorter vacations, choosing destinations closer to home, or booking all-inclusive resorts and cruises. Top travel destinations currently include areas near cruise terminals such as Seattle, Orlando, and Miami.

AAA's estimates of the best and worst travel times when driving by car INRIX

Travelers looking to save on fuel costs are encouraged to use the GasBuddy website or mobile application to check for the lowest gas prices within their specific ZIP code.