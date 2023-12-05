4 years later, family of UPS driver killed in police shootout still seeks answers

It's been 4 years since UPS driver was killed in police shooting

It's been 4 years since UPS driver was killed in police shooting

It's been 4 years since UPS driver was killed in police shooting

MIAMI - Tuesday marked four years since a police pursuit and subsequent shootout claimed the life of a UPS driver in Miramar.

Family and friends gathered at the intersection, where 27-year-old Frank Ordonez was killed while caught in a crossfire between police and suspected jewelry thieves.

They set up a makeshift memorial with a photo and balloons and lit candles to pay tribute.

Ordonez's family wants the officers who fired the fatal shots to be held responsible.

"Justice right now is not in our vocabulary because we lost a civil suit and appeal... and we are waiting on a grand jury that hasn't given us a date. So, there's no justice, as far as we're concerned," said Joe Merino, Ordonez's stepfather.

In December of 2019, Ordonez was kidnapped by two men after a failed robbery attempt at a Coral Gables jewelry store.

The three of them, along with a bystander, were killed when the pursuit ended at Miramar Parkway, near Flamingo Road.