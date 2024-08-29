4 Porsche race cars stolen from Pompano Beach business

MIAMI -- Justin Bellinzoni recalls in anger when he found out his tractor, a race trailer and four Porsche race cars were stolen from outside his business Rennsport-one in Pompano Beach early Sunday morning.

"Four Porsche GT2, 4RS Club Sport. It's a very unique car that was built by Porsche Motorsports. It's not street legal," said Bellinzoni.

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored pickup truck followed by a white van which Bellinzoni, a professional race car driver, believes the crooks are everywhere.

Minutes later from another camera, you can see the tractor and trailer with the porches inside leave the parking lot.

"The contents are probably going to total about 1,000,000 1/2 each of those cars are worth about $350,000 on spare parts, safety equipment, and wheels go along with it," said Bellinzoni.

Only the tractor was recovered on Monday in Homestead.

"It's got wrenching it affects our trajectory of our racing as well as our business. This is something that could be a business ending for some businesses. We're trying our best to stay afloat trying to stop time and be optimistic that God will answer prayers and get her stuff returned to us" said Bellinzoni.

The cars did have location devices but were removed. BSO is investigating the case however Justin says time is of the essence have hired a private investigator.

If you have any information that can help, call Broward Crimestoppers at 954 493 tips.