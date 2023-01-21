4-month-old Baby dies after duplex fire in SW Miami-Dade

SW MIAMI-DADE - A family is in mourning after they say a four-month-old boy and his great grandmother died in a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue the fire started around 3:30 a.m.

When fire crews got to the scene, they found the house engulfed in flames and three people were trapped inside.

They say two adults and an infant were rushed to the hospital.

Family says the infant's great grandmother died inside the home.

"I got the call that the four-month-old baby had passed so we're just devastated and that her daughter is fighting for her life and her boyfriend is not doing good either.

You know we just prayed at the hospital and we're just praying for the ones that are still fighting for their lives. It's a lot right now. It's a lot," said Charlene Brooks, the infant's great aunt.

Fire crews are looking into what caused the house to go up in flames.