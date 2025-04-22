Watch CBS News
305-SHERIFF is MDSO's new non-emergency phone number

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is replacing its old non-emergency phone number with a new one, the agency announced Tuesday.

The new phone number is 305-SHERIFF (305-743-7433) and it is replacing the 305-4-POLICE number.

MDSO said residents should use the new number for such issues as noise complaints, minor traffic accidents, or general inquiries, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. 

"For emergencies requiring immediate police, fire, or medical response, residents must continue to call 911," the MDSO emphasized in a statement.

The sheriff's office encourages the public to save the new non-emergency number and use it for all non-urgent matters to ensure efficient community service.

MDSO said that the new number is currently only receiving calls from cell phones. They said those calling from a landline can still reach our non-emergency line by dialing 305-4-POLICE.

Mauricio Maldonado

