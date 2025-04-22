305-SHERIFF is MDSO's new non-emergency phone number

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is replacing its old non-emergency phone number with a new one, the agency announced Tuesday.

The new phone number is 305-SHERIFF (305-743-7433) and it is replacing the 305-4-POLICE number.

MDSO said residents should use the new number for such issues as noise complaints, minor traffic accidents, or general inquiries, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

"For emergencies requiring immediate police, fire, or medical response, residents must continue to call 911," the MDSO emphasized in a statement.

The sheriff's office encourages the public to save the new non-emergency number and use it for all non-urgent matters to ensure efficient community service.

MDSO said that the new number is currently only receiving calls from cell phones. They said those calling from a landline can still reach our non-emergency line by dialing 305-4-POLICE.