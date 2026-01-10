3-year-old girl dies at hospital after drowning at SW Miami-Dade pool, officials say

A three-year-old girl died early Saturday morning after falling into a backyard swimming pool, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's office.

The incident was reported near the area of 132 Avenue and Southwest 119th Street.

Investigators said that when they arrived, the girl's parents had pulled her out of the pool and attempted CPR while paramedics rushed to the scene.

The little girl was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

Despite medical efforts, the girl later died at the hospital.

According to a press release by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's office, the family was staying at a short-term rental and was asleep when the child made her way to the backyard and fell inside the pool.

Investigators say at this time the death looks to be a tragic accident.

There is no word on if the short term rental had a fence around the pool.