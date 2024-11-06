Watch CBS News
3 women shot in Miami following dispute over Tuesday's General Election

By Mauricio Maldonado, Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A dispute over Tuesday's General Election led to a violent confrontation early Wednesday morning, leaving three women hospitalized with gunshot wounds.   

According to Miami Police, the incident occurred at around 12:25 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 5th Avenue and 18th Street in Miami.

Authorities said an argument escalated when one individual retrieved a gun and opened fire, striking three women between the ages of 20 and 30.

Officer Michael Vega, spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said, "This is something of concern to us. There is no place for violence, especially when you have a difference of opinion and politics. It seems that alcohol along with elections caused this person to go to a vehicle and grab the gun and start shooting."

One of the victims is currently in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The shooter fled the scene and remains at large as police intensify their investigation.

Officials are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward as they work to identify and locate the suspect.

Police have not released a description of the shooter as they continue to investigate the incident.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

