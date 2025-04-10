Theft of Teslas from Northwest Miami-Dade business caught on camera

Three Teslas were stolen from a business near Miami International Airport overnight, and it was all caught on camera.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, shortly before 2 a.m. several people broke into business' lot, at 2527 NW 38 Court. It's a tire shop that rents out space to an auto rental business.

Surveillance video from the lot shows a man getting into a white Tesla and then ramming a fence to knock it down. A person in a red Tesla then drives off the lot. The man who knocked down the fence then gets out of the car, runs back to the lot and drives off in another Tesla.

"I was working on my truck and then I heard a loud bang. When I ran outside there were two or three cars just driving away and that one, they left it there, and the guy started running," said Kevin Gonzalez.

Several people who work nearby said this was not the first time cars have been stolen in the area. They said another rental car company was hit last week.