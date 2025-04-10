Watch CBS News
Local News

Theft of Teslas from Northwest Miami-Dade business caught on camera

By Morgan Rynor,
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Theft of Teslas from Northwest Miami-Dade business caught on camera
Theft of Teslas from Northwest Miami-Dade business caught on camera 02:38

Three Teslas were stolen from a business near Miami International Airport overnight, and it was all caught on camera. 

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, shortly before 2 a.m. several people broke into business' lot, at 2527 NW 38 Court. It's a tire shop that rents out space to an auto rental business. 

Surveillance video from the lot shows a man getting into a white Tesla and then ramming a fence to knock it down. A person in a red Tesla then drives off the lot. The man who knocked down the fence then gets out of the car, runs back to the lot and drives off in another Tesla. 

"I was working on my truck and then I heard a loud bang. When I ran outside there were two or three cars just driving away and that one, they left it there, and the guy started running," said Kevin Gonzalez. 

Several people who work nearby said this was not the first time cars have been stolen in the area. They said another rental car company was hit last week. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.