3 injured, 1 arrested following early morning police pursuit and crash in Fort Lauderdale

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE — Three people were injured and a person was arrested following an early morning police pursuit that ended in a crash in Broward County on Sunday.

Around 3:33 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police found a "felony vehicle" near the 1400 block of Northeast 62nd Street. The driver, identified only as a man, fled the area and police then pursued him.

During the pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete power pole. The vehicle's driver and two other occupants were all transported to North Broward Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was also arrested, FLPD stated.

According to FLPD, the vehicle was listed as a "felony vehicle" by Hendry County officials, though no other information was given at this time.

Florida Power & Light responded for repairs and traffic in the area was temporarily impacted but has since returned to normal.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 12:03 PM EST

