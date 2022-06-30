Watch CBS News
Local News

Report: 3 in custody following pursuit, gunfire in NW Miami

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - There is a large police presence Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood in North Miami following reports of a car chase and gunfire exchange with police. 

Initial reports indicate a carjacking led to a police pursuit, which ended with three suspects being taken into custody.

This all ended in the area of NW 127 St and 15th Avenue. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed a person being loaded into an ambulance. 

No additional information was immediately available. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 11:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

