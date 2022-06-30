Report: 3 in custody following pursuit, gunfire in NW Miami

MIAMI - There is a large police presence Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood in North Miami following reports of a car chase and gunfire exchange with police.

Initial reports indicate a carjacking led to a police pursuit, which ended with three suspects being taken into custody.

This all ended in the area of NW 127 St and 15th Avenue.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a person being loaded into an ambulance.

No additional information was immediately available.