Report: 3 in custody following pursuit, gunfire in NW Miami
MIAMI - There is a large police presence Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood in North Miami following reports of a car chase and gunfire exchange with police.
Initial reports indicate a carjacking led to a police pursuit, which ended with three suspects being taken into custody.
This all ended in the area of NW 127 St and 15th Avenue.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a person being loaded into an ambulance.
No additional information was immediately available.
