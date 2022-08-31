3 arrested in shooting of 4 teens in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police announced Wednesday the arrests of three people in the shooting of four teens back in July.

Arrested in shooting of 4 teens Miami-Dade Corrections

The shooting happened on the 29th of July of 2022 at around 5 p.m. in the area of 10875 SW 216 Street.

Police said a 15-year-old teen was walking out from the west exit of the apartment complex, when he was shot in the buttocks.

Three other teens were inside of the apartment complex property when the shots were fired and were also struck, investigators said.

Authorities said a 15-year-old was shot in the upper torso while the other two 13-year-old victims were shot in the legs.



Miami police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said the driver in the chicle involved in the shooting was identified as Ariel Acosta, 20, and the passenger, Quintavious Bryson, 20. They have been charged accordingly.

Authorities also said Huguette Acosta, 46, was an accessory after the fact and tampered with physical evidence.

One subject remains at large.

MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said, "I am extremely proud of the dedication and tireless efforts of everyone involved in the investigation. This is a testament to our commitment, and I continue to stand firm and not allow our communities to be plagued with gun violence."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers

(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477