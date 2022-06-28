Watch CBS News
3 Killed in North Bay Village causeway crash

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal accident in North Bay Village. 

Police said three people were killed in the crash involving two vehicles on Monday night, two at the scene and the other at a local hospital. 

It happened at the entrance of Harbor Island off the John F. Kennedy Memorial Causeway.

Authorities said the driver of a Dodge Charger left the scene of the vehicle after the crash. 

CBS4 cameras caught what remained of a vehicle and parts of the same strewn all over the roadway. 

Police continue to investigate the incident and have not identified those involved. 

