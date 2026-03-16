March Madness bracket challenge: Enter the CBS Miami contest and pick your NCAA tournament winners

March brings a lot of familiar milestones. Clocks spring forward for daylight saving time, St. Patrick's Day celebrations fill the calendar, and the arrival of spring is just around the corner.

But for many sports fans, March means something else entirely: March Madness.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament is back, and even if you're not stepping onto the court, you can still join the action from home by entering the CBS Miami Bracket Challenge.

Before the tournament begins, participants fill out a bracket predicting the outcome of the games. The tournament features 68 teams, and your task is to decide who will advance in each matchup — all the way through the Final Four and ultimately the national championship game.

Unlike some competitions, you don't make picks round-by-round. Instead, you complete the entire bracket at once. Entries must be submitted up to 15 minutes before the full tournament tips off at noon on March 19.

Not a college basketball expert? That's okay. With 68 teams in the field, even the most knowledgeable fans can't predict everything. Every year brings surprising upsets, meaning a little luck can go a long way, and even casual fans can stay in contention all the way to the championship game on April 6.

The grand prize for the winner of this national contest is $1,000.

Sign up here to take part in the CBS Miami Bracket Challenge.

Think you can outpick the CBS Miami VIPs? Fill out your bracket and see how you stack up.