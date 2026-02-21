Dolphins Cancer Challenge nears $100 million milestone as Sylvester director prepares to ride again

More than 8,000 people are expected to take part in the 16th Dolphins Cancer Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 28, as the event pushes toward a milestone of $100 million raised for cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Among those riding is Sylvester's director, Dr. Stephen Nimer, who has participated in the event since joining the cancer center in May 2012. By November of that same year, he completed his first Dolphins Cancer Challenge, riding 100 miles over what was then a two day event.

"The first year, I was determined, even though I never rid very far, that I was going to do the 100. And I told myself that if cancer patients could get months and months of chemotherapy, I could keep pedaling until I reached 100 miles," Nimer said.

Dr. Nimer has ridden the full distance every year since, preparing with regular training rides.

CBS News Miami caught up with him in the Design District on a Sunday morning weeks before the race, where he and dozens of other riders completed a 60-mile training ride to Fort Lauderdale and back. He said those rides are as much about connection as they are about preparation.

"We all talked the whole way about different things in life. Just a great day," he told CBS News Miami while still wearing his bike helmet.

Dolphins Cancer Challenge nearing $100 million milestone

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge, which began in 2010, is on pace to surpass $100 million raised in 2026. According to Dr. Nimer, every dollar supports cancer research at Sylvester.

"We're going to pass $100 million this year. It's the largest charity in the NFL. Every dollar goes for cancer research at Sylvester. And if you think of $100 million and what it can do, it's allowed us to recruit top physicians, allowed us to recruit top scientists, funded specific research. We have a huge survivorship program, which actually now impacts the DCC in some very important and interesting ways, and it's allowed us when we recruit, to show how the community is behind us," he explained.

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is one of 73 NCI-designated cancer centers across the United States. It first received the distinction in 2019 and again earned the designation in 2024, reaffirming its commitment to cancer research and treatment. In 2025, Sylvester was also named one of the nation's top 50 cancer care centers by U.S. News & World Report.

As part of its work with the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, the center will establish two endowed chairs supporting pediatric cancer research and survivorship programs. Dr. Nimer said the event has played a major role in the growth of the institution.

"I think it's going to keep growing. We have a few examples of other cancer centers that have something like this. So there certainly is room to grow. And our community is so vibrant here. It's growing. People continue to move to South Florida. Everyone wants to know where they're going to get their health care," he said. "We're the only academic health system in South Florida. We're the only academic Cancer Center, the only NCI-designated cancer center for 300 miles. And so I think that our message is going to continue to resonate in the population, and we're just going to keep getting bigger."

Riders and patients inspire the mission behind the DCC

Beyond fundraising, Dr. Nimer said the event highlights the resilience of patients and the strength of the community. He recalled riding alongside a participant undergoing radiation therapy.

"Two years ago, I rode the 100 with another rider who was in the middle of his radiation therapy. So, he received radiation Monday through Friday, and then on Saturday morning, at 6 a.m. when we all took off on his bike, he was with everybody, and he did 100 miles, okay, and then he recovered on Sunday, and then Monday, he started his radiation again. When you tell other patients this, they are inspired. They understand that they can get through radiation. They understand that they can continue their life during the treatments," Dr. Nimer said.

He said the partnership between the Miami Dolphins organization and Sylvester has strengthened over the years, helping bring awareness and support to patients and their families.

"Over the years, the partnership has gone stronger and stronger. Now we think of it as one big family, and it's been inspiring," Dr. Nimer said.