2025 Miami Art Week: Top events, exhibits and experiences across South Florida

Miami Art Week 2025 is packed with massive installations, new exhibitions, neighborhood takeovers, and special events stretching from Miami Beach to Wynwood and to North Miami.

Whether you're heading to the fairs or exploring outside the tents, here are the standout experiences to catch this year.

"The Power of Her Hands: Black Washerwomen in Early Miami" at YoungArts Gallery

Dates: Dec. 1-7

Location: YoungArts Gallery, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

This moving exhibition spotlights the largely untold stories of Miami's early Black washerwomen—women whose labor shaped the city's domestic and economic foundations. Presented during Miami Art Week, the show brings archival materials, photography, and narrative installations together to honor a vital legacy often left out of history books.

Faena Art Week: "Library of Us" by Es Devlin

Dates: Dec. 2-7, 1-9 p.m.

Location: Faena Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Admission: Free; no tickets required

Faena Art marks its 10th anniversary with a monumental new commission from Es Devlin. The centerpiece, Library of Us, is a 50-foot kinetic sculpture slowly rotating within a reflective pool and filled with 2,500 books that influenced Devlin's life and work.

Visitors sit around a glowing, circular 70-foot reading table, some chairs rotate, others remain still, creating a meditative shared space. Inside the Faena Cathedral, Devlin expands the experience with Reading Room, while the Faena Project Room displays drawings and glassworks from her creative process. After Art Week, all 2,500 books will be donated to local schools and libraries.

Miami Art Week in Wynwood

Dates: Nov. 22-Ongoing

Location: Throughout Wynwood

Wynwood remains one of the busiest hubs of Miami Art Week, with international fairs, massive murals, pop-ups, and performances filling the neighborhood.

Highlights include:

Wynwood Mural Festival (Nov. 22-Dec. 3): Live mural painting, artist tours, and new large-scale works.

New Wynwood Walls show curated by Jessica Goldman Srebnick, featuring Persue, Miss Birdy, Joe Iurato, Cryptik, Seth Globepainter and more.

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse (Dec. 1-6): Three major exhibitions; free admission.

G Camp Art Basel Fun*Raiser (Dec. 7, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.): A full-day rave nodding to Miami's legendary party culture.

Bakehouse Art Complex – Baker's Brunch (Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-noon): Open studios, cafecito, and behind-the-scenes access to local artists.

Events throughout Wynwood range from free to ticketed.

MOCA North Miami: New Exhibits and Art on the Plaza

Location: 770 NE 125 St., North Miami

MOCA hosts two new exhibitions: Diana Eusebio's "Field of Dreams" and Hiba Schanbaz's "The Garden." Outside, Magnus Sodamin's Gateway (between the sun and moon) continues as part of the Art on the Plaza program.

Admission: $10; free for North Miami residents.

The Wolfsonian-FIU: Four Exhibitions and More

Location: 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Visitors can explore the museum's extensive permanent collection alongside several exhibitions, including:

"World's Fair: Visions of Tomorrow"

"La Superba: Genoa and The Wolfsoniana"

"Modern Design Across Borders"

"Harry Clarke and the Geneva Window"

Admission: Free for Florida residents; $12 general admission; $8 for seniors, students with ID, and kids ages 6-18.

Frost Art Museum FIU: Sculpture, Exhibits and Breakfast in the Park

Location: 10975 SW 17 St., Miami

Stroll the outdoor sculpture park and explore exhibitions featuring Agustin Fernandez, Eduardo Navarro, and two additional shows: "Mosaico" and "Sonder."

A signature Miami Art Week tradition returns on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. with Breakfast in the Park, featuring Manuela Moscoso from the Center for Art, Research and Alliances, followed by a tour of the Agustin Fernandez exhibition with guest curator Elizabeth Goizueta.

Admission: Free.

The Bass Museum of Art: Extended Hours and Daily Tours

Location: 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

From Dec. 1-7, The Bass offers extended hours and a daily 1-2 p.m. highlights tour, giving visitors more time to explore its celebrated exhibitions and collections during the busiest week of the year.

INK Miami Art Fair at the Dorchester Hotel

Dates: Dec. 3-7

Location: Dorchester Hotel, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The 17th annual INK Miami Art Fair focuses on fine art prints, featuring 20th-century masterworks and newly released editions by contemporary artists.

Admission: Free with RSVP.

Nina Johnson Gallery in Little Haiti: Three New Shows

Dates: Dec. 1-Feb. 7

Location: 6315 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

Celebrated Miami gallerist Nina Johnson debuts three new exhibitions aligned with Art Week:

Acid Bath House: A bold, immersive environment curated by Jarrett Earnest, featuring 60 works by 25 artists—velvet sculptures, glitter paintings, liquid mirrors, holographic pieces and more.

Neon Sun: Emmett Moore transforms the courtyard into a functional outdoor sculpture environment using recycled and industrial materials.

Star People: Dara Friedman creates a quiet, contemplative upstairs installation offering a space to lie down, stargaze, and disconnect from Art Week's intensity.

Admission: Free and open to the public.

AfriKin Art Fair

Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 7

Hours: Sun. 6-9 p.m.; Mon.-Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

A showcase of African and diasporic artists, AfriKin blends immersive exhibitions with cultural dialogue, sustainability conversations and high-end art experiences.

Highlights include:

Exhibitions by emerging and established African artists

Thought-leadership talks and cultural forums

A red-carpet vernissage and networking event

Curated programming aimed at collectors and connoisseurs

Tech Basel at The Gates Hotel

Date: Dec. 2, 6-8:30 p.m.

Location: The Gates Hotel South Beach, 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Admission: Free

A special Art Week edition of Tech Tuesdays, Tech Basel brings together founders, curators, collectors and digital artists for blockchain panels, tech demos, and crypto-forward activations—just steps from the Miami Beach Convention Center.