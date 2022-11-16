What's left to count in the House? Republicans win control, but margin is narrow

Control of House still up for grabs Democrats clinch Senate, House still up for grabs 02:47

CBS News projected Wednesday that Republicans have won 218 seats in the House of Representatives, the number needed for a majority. CBS News estimates they will win between 218-223 seats, giving them a narrow edge over Democrats.

There remain a handful of races yet to be called. Republicans will hold a slimmer majority than many expected heading into the midterm elections, but control of the chamber will give the GOP more power to impede President Biden's agenda and launch investigations.

CBS News projected Wednesday that Republican Mike Garcia will keep his seat in California's 27th District. Democrat Jared Golden will also keep his seat in Maine's 2nd District, and

Going into Election Day, Sarah Chamberlain, president of the Republican Main Street Partnership group which works with more moderate House Republicans, predicted that Republican margins would amount to "just a couple of seats, and it shouldn't be."

"This should have been a landslide, frankly," She added.

In the primaries, Chamberlain's group supported Republican candidates like Reps. Peter Meijer of Michigan and Jamie Herrera-Beutler, House Republicans who were targeted by former President Donald Trump. Chamberlain argued that the moderate, mainstream candidates her group picked would have been more competitive in the general election, compared to the further-right candidates who beat them and were on the ballot.

She said that candidate quality issue, as well as a disconnect between Trump and the rest of the Republican establishment, was a reason the fight for House control was so close.

"I don't think Trump's going away," Chamberlain said. "We just need to make better decisions with Trump. I do think some of the Trump candidates hurt us on Tuesday. And that's why we need to work together as a party and move forward."