Person of interest detained in the 2020 cold case murder of a South Florida transgender woman, officials say

Detectives have identified a person of interest in the July 3, 2020, cold case murder of trans woman Bree Black. Black, who went by the name Nuk, was shot dead on a neighborhood street in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office Cold Case Det. Andrew Gianino stated that the person of interest was known to Black and was involved in a physical fight with her two to three days before the homicide.

Investigators believe this physical altercation was the motive for the shooting, and they do not believe Black's identity as a trans woman was the motive for the murder.

Investigators say that as people gathered on the street celebrating Independence Day, the killer made his move.

"She saw who was about to shoot her. She ran around the building screaming for help as she was shot dead in front of one of the apartment doors," Det. Gianino said.

Despite about 100 people being outside at the time, no one has come forward with information, possibly out of fear. However, detectives noted that the person of interest is currently in prison for an unrelated violent case, and people should no longer be afraid to speak up.

"He's no longer a threat to anyone, and I think he will be no longer a threat to anyone for a very long time," Det. Gianino said.

Black's niece described her as a person who loved to dance. "He was an amazing person, really loving and caring, a very happy person. He was not malicious or harmful toward anyone. He was a big-hearted person," she said.

Black's case is one of four known unsolved murders of trans people in South Florida. Detectives stress that one small clue could crack the case and get justice for Black's family.

If you have information that can help detectives, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.