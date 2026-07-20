$10,000 reward offered for information in 2016 Davie homicide

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that helps them solve a now decade-old homicide case that unfolded in Davie.

The $10,000 reward is on the table for information in the case of Daniel Padilla. A flyer from Broward Crime Stoppers notes he was found shot to death inside his bedroom in June of 2016, but was seen at the McDonald's restaurant on Southwest 136th Avenue near SR-84 minutes before he was found.

The reward, according to the flyer, includes $5,000 from Broward Crime Stoppers and an enhanced reward of up to $4,500 through the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Florida Office of the Attorney General. The reward expires on Jun 30, 2027.

Anyone with information is asked to call 954-493-8477 to share a tip or visit the Broward Crime Stoppers website.

Daniel Padilla Broward Crime Stoppers

Who was Daniel Padilla?

Padilla, who was also known as Chico, was found dead when a relative visited his home on June 8, 2016. Padilla was the brother of a Miami Beach Police detective.

Josie Myatt spoke to CBS News Miami in the wake of Padilla's killing. Padilla was her boyfriend.

"I'm shocked. That's my first love. I don't know what to think," said Myatt. "When [the relative] went up to go tell Daniel to go move the car, he opened the door and that's when he found him."

Kayla Henshaw, one of Padilla's friends, said he had a circle of close friends who cherished him.

"We're all family. That's my brother. Blood couldn't make us closer, you know. It's like we're all family," she said.

Henshaw said Padilla had big plans for his life and gave of himself to others.

"He wanted to start school. He wanted to just be bigger than everything around him. It's just not fair," she said. "He was just a big-hearted person in general. He did everything for everyone else. He just wanted to see everyone happy rather than himself. He always put himself last, that's just who he was."