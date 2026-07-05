2-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in Hallandale Beach, police say

A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being left inside a vehicle while in the care of a babysitter, according to the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 1:35 p.m. on July 5 to a report involving the child. The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the case remains active and is still in its early stages. No additional details, including how long the child may have been inside the vehicle or whether any charges are expected, have been released.

In a statement, Hallandale Beach police called the child's death "a heartbreaking loss" and extended condolences to the family and everyone affected by the tragedy.

The department also used the incident to remind parents, guardians and caregivers to always check the back seat before leaving a vehicle.

"Temperatures inside a parked car can climb to dangerous levels within minutes, even on days that don't feel especially hot," the department said. "One last look before you shut the door can save a child's life."

Police said additional information will be released as the investigation continues.