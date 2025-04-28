Miami man accused of stabbing mom, grandma after saying she wasn't his real mother, police say

Allapattah building resident on double stabbing: "There was a lot of blood in the hallways"

Two women were rushed to a hospital after police said they were stabbed by a 21-year-old man at a Miami apartment building Monday morning.

City of Miami police said just after 9 a.m. they received a call about the stabbing at the Collins Park Apartments at 3625 NW 20th Avenue in the Allapattah neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found two women — the suspect's mother and grandmother — with stab wounds, according to the suspect's arrest report.

Both were taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. By Monday evening, hospital officials said the women were showing signs of improvement.

According to police, the attack stemmed from a domestic dispute. An arrest report identified the suspect as Camron Donte Yarber.

Investigators said Yarber was yelling at his mother, accusing her of not being his real mother. When his grandmother intervened, Yarber allegedly ran into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and stabbed both women.

The victims, who are in their 40s and 60s, were found with serious injuries. Officers later recovered a knife inside an elevator at the building, police said.

Yarber was taken into custody at the scene and is facing two counts of felony attempted murder.

Residents said the violent attack shook the normally quiet building.

"There was a lot of blood in the hallway. It is very concerning to me, but I didn't see anything because it is a very quiet place. I have been living here for nine years and I have never heard of anything like this before at this complex," said neighbor Antonio Basart, who lives on the seventh floor.

Miami police said they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.