2 teens in jail, accused of carjacking Uber driver

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI BEACH -- Two teens are in jail accused of carjacking an Uber driver and cameras were rolling when police caught up to them.

Surveillance video shows one of the teens running away from police near North Miami Beach.

Police say the duo carjacked the Uber driver at gunpoint, led police on a chase, crashed into an officer's car and a stop sign and then bailed out of the car.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Rogens Lormil Joseph was taken into custody moments later, as well as, his 16-year-old accomplice.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 5:19 PM

