2 Miami-Dade Police officers injured by man with knife, suspect in custody
MIAMI - A major police investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade following an incident that left two Miami-Dade police officers injured.
It happened overnight in the area of 300 NW 157 Street, near the Golden Glades.
Police said units responded in reference to a subject making threats with a knife. Upon arrival, officers were confronted by an armed adult male subject and two officers were injured.
One officer sustained a laceration to the right side of her neck and arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR Air in stable condition.
The second officer sustained a laceration to his left arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR in stable condition.
The subject was taken into custody.
