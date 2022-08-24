Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Miami-Dade Police officers injured by man with knife, suspect in custody

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

2 MDPD officers injured on duty
2 MDPD officers injured on duty 02:48

MIAMI - A major police investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade following an incident that left two Miami-Dade police officers injured.

It happened overnight in the area of 300 NW 157 Street, near the Golden Glades.

Police said units responded in reference to a subject making threats with a knife. Upon arrival, officers were confronted by an armed adult male subject and two officers were injured. 

One officer sustained a laceration to the right side of her neck and arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR Air in stable condition. 

The second officer sustained a laceration to his left arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR in stable condition. 

The subject was taken into custody.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 8:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.