2 Miami-Dade officers hurt during crash linked to stolen vehicle investigation, police say

MIAMI -- Two Miami-Dade officers and three other innocent bystanders were hurt during a crash stemming from an investigation involving a stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

Three suspects from the vehicle were detained in a nearby location a short time after the crash, detective Luis Sierra said during a news conference at the scene.

The male and female officers, who were not identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a written statement. They were listed in stable condition, according to police.

"Thankfully everyone is OK," Sierra said.

Two officers were hurt during the crash involving a stolen vehicle investigation. CBS 4

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near NW 103rd Street and 17th Avenue, according to police.

Sierra said the incident began when an officer's license plate reader was alerted to a stolen vehicle tag in the area.

The officer called for backup and the two responding officers were in one vehicle and traveling northbound when they struck an oncoming southbound vehicle that was turning, the detective said.

The force of the impact propelled the police cruiser into two other vehicles, police said.

One person from the secondary crash was taken to a local hospital for treatment while two others were treated at the scene, police said.

Authorities did not identify the three people who were in custody for the stolen vehicle. It was not clear what charges they could face.

Sierra said the officers were not chasing the suspects during the incident.