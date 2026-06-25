2 men hospitalized after jet ski collision near Miami Marine Stadium, fire officials say

Two men were rushed to the hospital after a jet ski collision near the Miami Marine Stadium, fire officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a report of a collision involving a personal watercraft and are assisting the city of Miami Fire Rescue.

Miami Fire said that the men, who are only described as in their 40s, were transported to Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution in "serious but stable" condition after their two jet skis collided with each other. They are expected to survive.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where multiple vessels are seen performing a water rescue, with a man getting transferred from one boat to another by stretcher.

No other information has been released, including how the crash happened and the identities of the people involved.