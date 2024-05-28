Watch CBS News
2 men critically injured after apparent double shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — Two men are in critical condition after an apparent double shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening.

Around 7:08 p.m., Miami-Dade Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 25th Avenue and Northwest 56th Street in Brownsville. When officers arrived, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds, police told CBS News Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported both men to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. At this time, no suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 9:05 PM EDT

