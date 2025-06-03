Watch CBS News
2 men charged in 2024 boating death of Miami Beach teen Ella Adler, FWC says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

More than a year after a fatal boating accident in Biscayne Bay, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has filed misdemeanor charges against two men in connection with the death of a Miami Beach teen, according to the agency.

Ella Adler, 15, was wakeboarding near the Nixon Beach Sandbar on May 11, 2024, when she fell into the water and was fatally struck by another vessel, FWC officials said.

Operator of striking vessel charged

Carlos Guillermo Alonso, 79, was charged on April 28, 2025, with careless operation of a vessel, the FWC said. He also faces two violations of U.S. Coast Guard navigational rules: Rule 2, which addresses the responsibility of the operator, and Rule 5, requiring a proper lookout.

Alonso was operating the vessel that struck Adler, according to investigators.

Wakeboard tow operator also charged

The day after Alonso was charged, the FWC charged Edmund Richard Hartley, 31, the operator of the vessel towing Adler at the time of the incident.

Hartley also faces a charge of careless operation of a vessel, along with four violations of Coast Guard navigational rules: Rule 2 (Responsibility), Rule 5 (Look-out), Rule 7 (Risk of Collision) and Rule 8 (Action to Avoid Collision), the FWC said.

Mauricio Maldonado

