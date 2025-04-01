2 Lauderhill children in hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by family dog

Two Lauderhill children were taken to the hospital after they were bitten by the family dog early Tuesday morning.

According to police, just after 7:30 a.m. they received a call about a dog bite in the 2200 block of NW 59 Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old and a 9-year-old who had been bitten by their dog inside their home, according to police. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The county's Animal Control was called out. They went to the residence, but since the dogs belong to the family and no one was home, they went to the hospital to get the full story before making a decision.

Neighbors say family's dogs are aggressive

Neighbors said this was not the first time the dog has acted aggressively.

Andre Paris said the chihuahua and pitbull that live in the residence often escape.

"As soon as the chihuahua comes at you, the pit bull comes at you. So if the chihuahua don't come at you, the pit bull won't mess with you," he said.

Neighbor Jeffrey Lawrence said he's spoken to the children's mother about the dogs.

"The mother, when she finally came out, I told her, 'You gotta, you gotta lock up the dogs because I got kids'. I have a 5-year-old and 2-year-old, they always come outside to play and that's dangerous," he said.

Neighbors said they are sad to hear that the 8-year-old, who usually brings the dogs back inside, and the 12-year-old are in the hospital from serious dog bite injuries.

"Oh, man, that's devastating, oh my gosh, I'm gonna cry," a neighbor who did wished to be identified said. "I wouldn't want that to happen to any kids. I have kids on my own and I wouldn't want that, so I can only imagine what the parents are feeling."