2 juveniles arrested for allegedly shooting teen during dispute over motorcycle, police say

Two teenagers were arrested Friday after a teen was shot in the arm during a dispute over a motorcycle, Miami police said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. at Henderson Park. Witnesses said two teens approached the victim and began arguing with them over a motorcycle.

The two teens allegedly "placed their hand in the form of a gang sign" toward the victim and witnesses, provoking a fight.

The victim told police he couldn't hear the two teens, but he did hear them say "something about the motorcycle he had parked inside the park."

Police said the victim tried to leave on the bike, but it would not start. That's when the two teens walked up to the victim, and one of them allegedly shot the victim in his left arm.

The shooter is also accused of provoking the victim to fight following the shooting.

Police said that shortly after, the two teens ran away from the scene. They were later found by police wearing the same clothes they wore during the incident and were taken into custody. Their names have not been released due to their ages.

Police have yet to release any further information on the victim in the case.

Detectives recovered high-quality surveillance footage of the incident and are continuing to investigate.