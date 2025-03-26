2 including child injured in Pembroke Park domestic shooting, police say

Pembroke Park police confirmed a domestic violence incident led to a shooting that left at least two people, including one child, injured Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Authorities said two victims were transported to area hospitals.

The adult was rushed to Aventura Hospital and the girl, with life-threatening injuries, to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

"I just heard eight shots coming from the 4th floor, so I came outside," said neighbor Angel Aquino. "I saw police and one of my neighbors told me a man tried to kill all his family—three kids and his wife—and then tried to kill himself."

"When I came outside, I just saw them bring the man downstairs and one of the kids," he added.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has taken the lead in the investigation.

BSO Fire Rescue also verified the emergency transports.

"I feel shocked... how these things can happen near you, next to you," Aquino said.

The shooting remains under investigation.