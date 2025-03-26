Watch CBS News
2 including child injured in Pembroke Park domestic shooting, police say

Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Pembroke Park police confirmed a domestic violence incident led to a shooting that left at least two people, including one child, injured Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.  

Authorities said two victims were transported to area hospitals. 

The adult was rushed to Aventura Hospital and the girl, with life-threatening injuries, to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

"I just heard eight shots coming from the 4th floor, so I came outside," said neighbor Angel Aquino. "I saw police and one of my neighbors told me a man tried to kill all his family—three kids and his wife—and then tried to kill himself."

"When I came outside, I just saw them bring the man downstairs and one of the kids," he added. 

The Broward Sheriff's Office has taken the lead in the investigation.

BSO Fire Rescue also verified the emergency transports.

"I feel shocked... how these things can happen near you, next to you," Aquino said. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

