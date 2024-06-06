2 dead, 1 hospitalized in apparent murder-suicide at Coral Gables residential complex: sources

Two dead in shooting at Coral Gables residential building, a third person was taken to the hospital

MIAMI — An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in Coral Gables, sources tell CBS News Miami.

Police said the incident happened at the Gables Ponce residential complex on 320 Granello Ave, where two died and another was transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. That person is currently in stable condition, according to Coral Gables Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade Police said the survivor — only identified as a young adult — called around 9:41 a.m. to report the incident.

Coral Gables Senior High School, which is a few blocks north of the area, was placed on a brief lockdown as a precaution to the incident.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that they were "shocked" by the incident, as it was an unusual sight for the city, and they have a lot of questions.

"It's terrible," said neighbor Lori Perez. "It's hard to believe. This is such a nice complex - well run, very safe."

Miami-Dade Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.