19-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Liberty City shooting near Charles Hadley Park

A 19-year-old man is dead, and two 18-year-olds are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting near Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City on Monday evening.

Police believe multiple shooters were involved in the violence, which erupted around 6:45 p.m. along NW 50th Street and 13th Avenue, extending to NW 51st Street. Officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert indicating several shots had been fired.

"When we arrived, we found a 19-year-old shot multiple times on NW 51st Street and NW 13th Avenue," said Officer Mike Vega with the Miami Police Department. The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators say the 19-year-old may have been one of the shooters, as a rifle was recovered at the scene.

Neighbors described hearing 8-10 gunshots as they sat in their homes. "Saw a bunch of teenagers or kids storm off," one neighbor told reporters.

Police say one 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and ran to Charles Hadley Park, while another 18-year-old called police to report he was also shot in the leg. Both are expected to recover.

"We're still investigating to see what led to this, where did they come from, what were they doing," said Officer Vega. "We know there was a group of young males hanging out in an alleyway between the block."

Investigators are reviewing surveillance and Ring camera footage from nearby homes and businesses to piece together what happened. Police say a bullet also struck the senior center at the park, but there were no additional injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the 19-year-old killed. They are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.