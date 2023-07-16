Fort Lauderdale police investigate after teen shot, killed inside vehicle accompanied by others

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A 16-year old male was shot and killed inside a vehicle accompanied by several others, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

The shooting was reported on NW 9th Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The teenager was swiftly transported by the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center where he passed away.

Investigators say that preliminary information indicates that the shooter may have been in a separate vehicle.

No additional victims have been reported in connection with the incident.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department immediately.