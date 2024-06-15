Watch CBS News
15-year-old boy fatally shot in head in Florida City, police searching for shooter

By Hunter Geisel

CBS Miami

MIAMI — A 15-year-old boy is dead after police say he was shot in the head in Florida City on Saturday morning.

Around 10:35 a.m., Florida City Police received a gunshot detection alert in the area of 442 NW 13th St., prompting multiple officers to respond.

When they arrived, they found the teenager — who Miami-Dade Police identified as Damarion Bailey — "shot in the head and unresponsive," FCPD told CBS News Miami.

Officers immediately began life-saving efforts until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, and then pronounced Bailey dead. According to MDPD, the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

MDPD's Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation with assistance from FCPD. If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. Tips can also be submitted at crimestoppersmiami.com.

June 15, 2024

