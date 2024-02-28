14th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer broke records

MIAMI - Last weekend's 14th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event was one for the record books.

As the NFL's largest fundraising event, DCC XIV made history in both fundraising and participation, raising $12 million, with additional donations expected in the coming month, and uniting a record-breaking six thousand plus participants on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

With the $12 million and counting raised at DCC XIV, the Dolphins have now raised more than $76 million, going above the $75 million commitment it made towards the common goal of challenging cancer and supporting those impacted by cancer through the work of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation's health impact area and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL.

The DCC's purpose is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, South Florida's only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center.