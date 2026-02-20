14-month-old boy hospitalized after being attacked by family dog in Hallandale Beach

A 14-month-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by his family dog.

Hallandale Beach Police responded to the scene in an apartment in the 400 block of SE 9th Street.

The child's father spoke to CBS News Miami off-camera and said his wife was changing their son's diaper, and she turned away briefly to throw the diaper away when the dog attacked.

According to police, the mother was able to pull her son away from the dog and took him to the hospital.

The child was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital for treatment.

The father tells CBS News Miami the dog had never shown signs of aggression before this.

"He walked his dog a lot, but the dog was not aggressive," said Roy Green, neighbor.

The father surrendered the dog to Broward County Animal Care and Control on scene, not long after the attack.

"Good people, very good guy, I hope the baby makes it through it, that's the most important thing," Green said.

Broward County Animal Care said the incident is still under investigation.