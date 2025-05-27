13-year-old boy dead after falling off Memorial Day parade trailer

A 13-year-old boy who fell off a Memorial Day parade trailer in Green, Ohio and suffered critical injuries was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the city's fire department says, citing the Summit County Sheriff's Office and the city government.

The trailer was being pulled by a pickup truck, the fire department says, when he fell off the front of the trailer. The was no word on how it happened.

The boy was a student at North Canton City Schools. His name wasn't released.

The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and other agencies.

Green is about halfway between Canton and Akron in central Ohio.