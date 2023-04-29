Watch CBS News
Local News

13 migrants intercepted in 'maritime smuggling' event near Florida Keys, Border Patrol says

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

KEY BISCAYNE - U.S Border Patrol agents and HSTF Southeast responded to what they say is a 'maritime smuggling' event near Key Biscayne Saturday, according to a tweet by Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosa.

The event resulted in the interception of 13 migrants from China, Ecuador, Cuba, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic tweeted Slosar. 

Officials say the smuggling event is under investigation.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 6:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.