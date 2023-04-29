13 migrants intercepted in 'maritime smuggling' event near Florida Keys, Border Patrol says

KEY BISCAYNE - U.S Border Patrol agents and HSTF Southeast responded to what they say is a 'maritime smuggling' event near Key Biscayne Saturday, according to a tweet by Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosa.

The event resulted in the interception of 13 migrants from China, Ecuador, Cuba, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic tweeted Slosar.

Officials say the smuggling event is under investigation.