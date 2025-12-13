100 Black Men of South Florida help hundreds of children with their wish lists during annual Christmas shopping spree

Hundreds of children enjoyed early holiday gifts after a free shopping spree at Walmart in Miami Gardens.

The 100 Black Men of South Florida, Inc. hosted its annual Christmas Shopping Spree on Saturday. The non-profit gathers donations and volunteers to give more than 200 children $100 to buy gifts for themselves or their families.

"We have members who take out their own pockets and make sure that kids who are not even their kids have Christmas and put a smile on their face," said Pierre Rutledge, President of 100 Black Men of South Florida.

Before checking out, the kids leaned on volunteers to track spending. They tried to get as close to $100 as possible without going over budget.

However, in the steady stream of teams that rolled down store aisles, shoppers had no budget for smiles.

"That you get a $100 that's not off of your parents' credit card is amazing," said Londyn, a nine-year-old shopper.

Volunteers assisting the shoppers came from churches, sororities, fraternities, city commissioners, a county commissioner, and businesses like CBS News Miami.

"The girl that I [helped] was shopping for herself personally and also thinking about her family," said Keietta Givens, a volunteer and president of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.'s Miami Alumni Chapter.

"For someone [who doesn't] have kids right now and watching somebody come around and help them buy anything that they want is an amazing feeling, honestly," added Larry Hope, a volunteer and former University of Miami and Miami Dolphins football player.