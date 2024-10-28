Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in fatal crash outside Miami Edison High School

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

1 dead, 1 injured in fatal crash outside Miami Edison High School
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal crash outside Miami Edison High School 00:35

MIAMI - A violent crash ended in flames Tuesday afternoon in front of Miami Edison High School, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.

The fiery scene unfolded at the intersection of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 62nd Street.

Authorities confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two additional individuals were involved in the crash but were not injured. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash and the area remains blocked off as the investigation continues.

No additional information had been released by police. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.