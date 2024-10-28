1 dead, 1 injured in fatal crash outside Miami Edison High School

MIAMI - A violent crash ended in flames Tuesday afternoon in front of Miami Edison High School, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.

The fiery scene unfolded at the intersection of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 62nd Street.

Authorities confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two additional individuals were involved in the crash but were not injured. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash and the area remains blocked off as the investigation continues.

No additional information had been released by police.