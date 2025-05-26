1 dead, 1 in custody after altercation escalates to shooting in Cutler Bay, MDSO says

A man is dead and another is in custody after an exchange of gunfire between two men late Monday in Cutler Bay, authorities said.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired near the 18400 block of SW 86th Court, the agency said.

According to investigators, two men were involved in an altercation that escalated when both pulled out firearms. One of the men was shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The second man was detained at the scene for questioning, according to MDSO.

The agency's Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.