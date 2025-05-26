Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 in custody after altercation escalates to shooting in Cutler Bay, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A man is dead and another is in custody after an exchange of gunfire between two men late Monday in Cutler Bay, authorities said.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired near the 18400 block of SW 86th Court, the agency said.

According to investigators, two men were involved in an altercation that escalated when both pulled out firearms. One of the men was shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The second man was detained at the scene for questioning, according to MDSO.

The agency's Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation. 

Authorities have not released the names of those involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

