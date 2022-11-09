Tracking Nicole: Latest updates, video reports, closings & cancellations

Tracking Nicole: Latest updates, video reports, closings & cancellationsget the free app
Latest updates:
Nicole becomes Cat. 1 Hurricane
On Wednesday afternoon, Nicole became a Category 1 hurricane as it headed to Florida's east coast.
Broward public schools closed Thursday, reopen in Miami-Dade
Officials with Broward County Public Schools announced that schools would be closed Thursday for a second day in a row because of the storm.
Schools in Broward and Miami-Dade will close for Veterans Day.
Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Nicole
Trash collection in Broward, Miami-Dade
There will be no garbage or recyclable pick-up Thursday in Broward County or Miami-Dade County.
Affected customers will be serviced on Friday, Waste Management officials announced.
Power outages reported in South Florida
Click here to see the Florida Power & Light's grid map of reported power outages caused by Nicole.
CBS4's Gabby Arzola reports from Cocoa Beach
CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports from Lauderdale-By-The-Sea
Next Weather: Tracking Nicole at 5 p.m.
Flood Advisory issued for Broward, Miami-Dade
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Broward, Miami-Dade Counties through 8 p.m.
Tracking Nicole as of 4 p.m. Wednesday
Flight cancellations at South Florida airports
Miami International Airport officials said there were 50 cancellations, 26 arrivals and 24 departures due to Nicole.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International officials said 89 flights had been affected, 44 arrivals and 45 departures.
Nicole's gusty winds, high tides cause rough surf, beach flooding
Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Nicole's outer bands combined with high tides sent waves and water over South Florida's beaches.
Nicole made landfall in Bahamas, Tropical Storm Watch canceled for Miami-Dade
After making landfall just before noon on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Nicole passed over Great Abaco Island and is expected to strengthen on its approach to Florida.
Coast to coast, Florida residents prepping for Nicole's impact
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it hits Florida's east coast late Wednesday night.
Forecasters say it could deliver heavy rain, damaging winds, and possibly tornadoes to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
Nicole is expected to be the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States in November in nearly 40 years. Nearly 4 million people along Florida's east coast are under hurricane warnings.
Several cities distributing sandbags ahead of Nicole
Residents eager to protect their homes from possible flooding tied to Nicole have been flocking to sites where bags of sand are being given out for free to residents.
Tropical Storm Nicole: System's impacts, timing and effects on Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole: System's impacts, timing and effects on Florida