Tracking Nicole: Latest updates, video reports, closings & cancellations

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Latest updates:

 

Nicole becomes Cat. 1 Hurricane

On Wednesday afternoon, Nicole became a Category 1 hurricane as it headed to Florida's east coast. 

Click here for more. 

Tropical Storm Nicole now officially a hurricane 02:55
By CBS Miami Team
 

Broward public schools closed Thursday, reopen in Miami-Dade

school1.jpg
Miami-Dade Public Schools Bus Fleet (Source: Twitter/ @MiamiSup)

Officials with Broward County Public Schools announced that schools would be closed Thursday for a second day in a row because of the storm.  

Schools in Broward and Miami-Dade will close for Veterans Day. 

By CBS Miami Team
 

Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Nicole

Florida Gov. DeSantis speaks on Tropical Storm Nicole 00:39
By CBS Miami Team
 

Trash collection in Broward, Miami-Dade

There will be no garbage or recyclable pick-up Thursday in Broward County or Miami-Dade County. 

Affected customers will be serviced on Friday, Waste Management officials announced. 

Waste Management services in Broward, Miami-Dade 00:38
By CBS Miami Team
 

Power outages reported in South Florida

Click here to see the Florida Power & Light's grid map of reported power outages caused by Nicole. 

fpl-trucks.jpg
FPL workers from Miami-Dade and Broward. CBS4
By CBS Miami Team
 

CBS4's Gabby Arzola reports from Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach struck by Tropical Storm Nicole 01:29
By Mauricio Maldonado
 

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports from Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

Broward County feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole 02:28
By Mauricio Maldonado
 

Next Weather: Tracking Nicole at 5 p.m.

NEXT Weather: Tropical storm Nicole latest update 11/9/22 5PM. 05:40
By CBS Miami Team
 

Flood Advisory issued for Broward, Miami-Dade

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Broward, Miami-Dade Counties through 8 p.m. 

downtown-standing-water-6-3-22.jpg
CBS News Miami
By Mauricio Maldonado
 

Tracking Nicole as of 4 p.m. Wednesday

NEXT Weather: Tropical Storm Nicole update 11/9/22 4pm 05:41
By Mauricio Maldonado
 

Flight cancellations at South Florida airports

Miami International Airport officials said there were 50 cancellations, 26 arrivals and 24 departures due to Nicole. 

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International officials said 89 flights had been affected, 44 arrivals and 45 departures. 

GettyImages-1293622977.jpg
MIA Getty
By CBS Miami Team
 

Nicole's gusty winds, high tides cause rough surf, beach flooding

hollywood-beach.jpg
High water on Hollywood Beach. CBS News Miami

Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Nicole's outer bands combined with high tides sent waves and water over South Florida's beaches.

Click here to read the full story.   

By CBS Miami Team
 

Nicole made landfall in Bahamas, Tropical Storm Watch canceled for Miami-Dade

tropical-storm-nicole-landfall-11-9-2022-12pm.jpg
Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in northwestern Bahamas.  NEXT Weather

After making landfall just before noon on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Nicole passed over Great Abaco Island and is expected to strengthen on its approach to Florida. 

Click here to read the full story.

By CBS Miami Team
 

Coast to coast, Florida residents prepping for Nicole's impact

tropical-storm-nicole-8a-110922.png
Tropical Storm Nicole lurks near Bahamas and Florida early on Nov. 9, 2022. NOAA

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it hits Florida's east coast late Wednesday night.

Forecasters say it could deliver heavy rain, damaging winds, and possibly tornadoes to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

Nicole is expected to be the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States in November in nearly 40 years. Nearly 4 million people along Florida's east coast are under hurricane warnings.

Click here to read the story

By Mauricio Maldonado
 

Several cities distributing sandbags ahead of Nicole

Residents eager to protect their homes from possible flooding tied to Nicole have been flocking to sites where bags of sand are being given out for free to residents.  

See where you can get yours.

brickell-sandbags.jpg
Brickell businesses placed sandbags at their entrances.  CBS News Miami
By CBS Miami Team
 

Tropical Storm Nicole: System's impacts, timing and effects on Florida

Click here to see graphics related to the storm.

dw05.png
By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

