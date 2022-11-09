Several cities distributing sand bags ahead of Nicole

Several cities giving out free sand bags to help prevent flooding

DEERFIELD BEACH - Residents eager to protect their homes from possible flooding tied to Nicole have been flocking to sites where bags of sand are being given out for free to residents.

On Tuesday, nearly a dozen cities were offering free sandbags.

Ramona Myers went to one in Deerfield Beach. She said she was trying to protect the home she had lived in for 20 years.

"We have to make sure our home is well taken care of," she said, as she and her mother and a friend unloaded the bags of sand at her home. "We don't know what is going to happen. We pray it passes by and nothing happens."

Her neighbor, Nancy Rogers, who lives in the same duplex, also picked up 10 bags of sand at the same site.

"I have 3 doors and I am barricading them all," she said. "I don't want water going in my house and I don't want to file a claim for damage. They say the storm is going north of us but you never know how it is going to wobble one way or the other."

On Wednesday, these cities will be offering free sandbags to their residents.

North Bay Village

1841 Galleon Street

Sandbags will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 6 p .m.

While supplies last. Residents must bring ID.

Pembroke Pines

William B. Armstrong/Spring Valley Park

1700 NW 160th Avenue

Sandbags will be distributed from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Limit 5 bags per household, and proof of Pembroke Pines residency is required. Residents are required to fill their own bags, however, the city will supply sand, bags, and shovels. Assistance will be provided to the elderly and persons with disabilities.

North Miami Beach

Fleet Maintenance Building

1965 NE 151 Street

Limit four bags per household. Open to residents who must bring ID.