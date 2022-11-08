Nicole begins to strengthen, expected to be hurricane before Florida landfall

MIAMI - Subtropical Storm Nicole is beginning to strengthen and is expected to transition to a tropical storm on Tuesday.

It is forecast to be a hurricane, or near hurricane strength, when it makes landfall on the state's east coast.

What to expect from Nicole NEXT Weather

As of 7 a.m., the center of the system was 385 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas. It was moving to the west-northwest at 8 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 380 miles from the center.

South Florida watches and warning for Nicole NEXT Weather

"Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it is expected to be a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, and outside of the cone, and affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast U.S.," the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Hallandale Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line Florida

* Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas

* Hallandale Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

* Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef Florida

* North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River Florida

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

* Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach Florida

Nicole expected to produce heavy rainfall over Florida NEXT Weather

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night. Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the northwestern Bahamas within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday.

Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area along the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night with tropical storm conditions expected by Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area along the west coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

South Florida expected storm surge NEXT Weather

Hallandale Beach to North Palm Beach could see a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet and north of Ocean Reef to Hallandale Beach including Biscayne Bay could see a storm surge of 1 to 2 feet.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.