Michael Cohen's testimony in Trump trial enters its 3rd day

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at KatesG@cbsnews.com or grahamkates@protonmail.com

Psychiatrist can't testify about Bob Menendez's cash stockpile

Psychiatrist can't testify about Bob Menendez's cash stockpile

Sen. Bob Menendez's wife is at center of corruption allegations

Sen. Bob Menendez's wife is at center of corruption allegations

Trump appeals gag order in New York "hush money" trial

Trump appeals gag order in New York "hush money" trial

House speaker defends Trump outside New York trial in GOP show of support

House speaker defends Trump outside New York trial in GOP show of support

In Michael Cohen's testimony against Trump, a possible defense witness emerges

In Michael Cohen's testimony against Trump, a possible defense witness emerges

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On