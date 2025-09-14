Who won Emmy Awards for 2025? See the full winners list here.
What to know about the 2025 Emmy Awards
- The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were held Sunday night to honor the best of television from the past year.
- Apple TV+'s "Severance" earned the most nominations with 27, while Apple TV+'s "The Studio" tied a record for a comedy series with 23 nominations. "The Studio" took home high honors for best comedy series, best writing for a comedy and best directing for a comedy
- "The Pitt" won outstanding drama series, and actors Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa each won their first ever Emmys for their roles in the show.
- Netflix's "Adolescence" also won big on Sunday, earning six awards, including best limited series.
- Comedian Nate Bargatze hosted the Emmys this year for the first time. He also received two nominations for his variety special "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze."
Check out the full list of winners and nominees below as each category is announced.
Outstanding drama series
- "The Pitt" (HBO Max) — Winner
- "Andor" (Disney+)
- "The Diplomat" (Netflix)
- "The Last of Us" (HBO Max)
- "Paradise" (Hulu)
- "Severance" (Apple TV+)
- "Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)
- "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Noah Wyle, "The Pitt" — Winner
- Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
- Adam Scott, "Severance"
Outstanding comedy series
- "The Studio" (Apple TV+) — Winner
- "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
- "The Bear" (FX)
- "Hacks" (HBO Max)
- "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)
- "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
- "Shrinking" (Apple TV+)
- "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- "Adolescence" (Netflix) — Winner
- "Black Mirror" (Netflix)
- "Dying for Sex" (FX)
- "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" (Netflix)
- "The Penguin" (HBO Max)
Outstanding talk series
- "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS) — Winner
- "The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Stephen Graham, "Adolescence" — Winner
- Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"
- Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"
- Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"
- Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin" — Winner
- Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"
- Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"
- Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"
- Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Erin Doherty, "Adolescence" — Winner
- Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"
- Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"
- Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
- Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex"
- Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"
Outstanding writing for a variety series
- "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" — Winner
- "The Daily Show"
- "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding variety special (live)
- "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" (NBC) — Winner
- "The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar" (Fox)
- "Beyoncé Bowl" (Netflix)
- "The Oscars" (ABC)
- "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" (Peacock)
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
- "The Studio," Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez ("The Promotion") — Winner
- "Abbott Elementary," Quinta Brunson ("Back To School")
- "Hacks," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky ("A Slippery Slope")
- "The Rehearsal," Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Lock-Norton and Eric Notarnicola ("Pilot's Code")
- "Somebody Somewhere," Hanna Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett ("AGG")
- "What We Do in the Shadows," Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms ("The Finale")
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- "Adolescence," Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham — Winner
- "Black Mirror," Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali ("Common People")
- "Dying for Sex," Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether ("Good Value Diet Soda")
- "The Penguin," Lauren LeFranc ("A Great or Little Thing")
- "Say Nothing," Joshua Zetumer ("The People in the Dirt")
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Owen Cooper, "Adolescence" — Winner
- Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
- Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"
- Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"
- Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"
- Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"
Outstanding writing for a drama series
- "Andor," Dan Gilroy ("Welcome to the Rebellion") — Winner
- "The Pitt," Joe Sachs ("2 P.M.")
- "The Pitt," R. Scott Gemmill ("7 A.M.")
- "Severance," Dan Erickson ("Cold Harbor")
- "Slow Horses," Will Smith ("Hello Goodbye")
- "The White Lotus," Mike White ("Full-Moon Party")
Outstanding scripted variety series
- "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO Max) — Winner
- "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
Outstanding directing for a drama series
- "Slow Horses," Adam Randall ("Hello Goodbye") — Winner
- "Andor," Janus Metz ("Who Are You?")
- "The Pitt," Amanda Marsalis ("6 P.M.")
- "The Pitt," John Wells ("7 A.M.")
- "Severance," Jessica Lee Gagné ("Chikhai Bardo")
- "Severance," Ben Stiller ("Gold Harbor)
- "The White Lotus," Mike White ("Amor Fati")
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- "Adolescence," Philip Barantini — Winner
- "Dying for Sex," Shannon Murphy ("It's Not That Serious")
- "The Penguin," Helen Shaver ("Cent'anni")
- "The Penguin," Jennifer Getzinger ("A Great or Little Thing")
- "Sirens," Nicole Kassell ("Exile")
- "Zero Day," Leslie Linka Glatter
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
- "The Studio," Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg ("The Oner") — Winner
- "The Bear," Ayo Edebiri ("Napkins")
- "Hacks," Lucia Aniello ("A Slippery Slope")
- "Mid-Century Modern," James Burrows ("Here's To You, Mrs. Schneiderman")
- "The Rehearsal," Nathan Fielder ("Pilot's Code")
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
- Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere" — Winner
- Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"
- Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"
- Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
- Michael Urie, "Shrinking"
- Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding reality competition program
- "The Traitors" (Peacock) — Winner
- "The Amazing Race" (CBS)
- "RuPaul's Drag Race" (MTV)
- "Survivor" (CBS)
- "Top Chef" (Bravo)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" — Winner
- Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
- Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"
- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
- Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
- Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Britt Lower, "Severance" — Winner
- Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
- Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
- Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
- Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- Tramell Tillman, "Severance" — Winner
- Zach Cherry, "Severance"
- Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
- Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
- James Marsden, "Paradise"
- Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"
- John Turturro, "Severance"
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt" — Winner
- Patricia Arquette, "Severance"
- Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"
- Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
- Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
- Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"
- Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Jean Smart, "Hacks" — Winner
- Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"
- Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Seth Rogen, "The Studio" — Winner
- Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
- Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
How to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards
- What: The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California
- On TV: CBS television stations (find your local station here)
- Online stream: Live on Paramount+