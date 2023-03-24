Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: The best deals this week on Benefit Cosmetics, Clinique, Dermalogica and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale is on. Every day from March 12 to April 1, Ulta will feature special deals on makeup, skincare and hair products. This is a great time to try some new beauty products or stock up on your favorites with Ulta's special daily deals.

Many of Ulta's bestselling products from top brands will be on sale for up to 50% off during the 21 Days of Beauty sale -- so, you'll want to check back each day to explore the latest savings. Keep reading to explore the best deals at the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale.

Today's Ulta beauty deals of the day



On March 24, there will be another surprise steal deal. This time, it will be from the brand Peter Thomas Roth. Check back to see this exciting deal be unveiled. In the meantime, these deals are confirmed for March 24:

March 25 Ulta beauty deals of the day

On March 25 there will be a surprise deal on a Buxom product -- but Ulta isn't revealing which one quite yet. The other confirmed deals include:

March 26 Ulta beauty deals of the day

On Saturday it's all about Mac at the Ulta 21 days of beauty sale. Two favorites from the brand will be 50% off, including the CBS Essentials writer-favorite the Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus foundation. This powder foundation provides great coverage and quick application, making it a perfect product to keep on hand for those days when you wake up late and don't have time to do your full foundation routine.

You can also score the top-selling Tula purifying face cleanser for 50% off today. The deals of the day include:

March 27 Ulta beauty deals of the day

If you're heading out in the sun for spring break, don't forget to stock up on the Shieseido ultimate sun protector lotion while it's 50% off. The deals of the day on March 27 include:

March 28 Ulta beauty deals of the day

On the 28th, you can score deals on a ton of popular targeted treatments from top brands like Origins, Philosophy, Boscia and more. The deals of the day on March 28 include:

March 29 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Today's deals include some top-rated skincare favorites along with Urban Decay's best-selling 24/7 eyeshadow. Urban Decay is known for fun, bold colors, and these eyeshadows offer just that. They're perfect for creating a colorful glam look for summer concerts, festivals, or everyday looks. The deals of the day on March 29 include:

March 30 Ulta beauty deals of the day

From a best-selling pore-minimizing to face bronzing spray to help you get a warm summer glow, Ulta has a ton of excellent deals today. The deals of the day on March 30 include:

