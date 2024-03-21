Pre-order these bleeding-edge 2024 Samsung's TVs, including the new Frame

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Preorders are open for Samsung's very latest 4K and 8K QLED and OLED TVs, as well as the newest edition of the Frame smart TV. Right now, when you head over to Samsung's website to preorder any of these new TVs, Samsung is throwing in a free, 65-inch Samsung TU690T smart TV as bonus -- a $450 value.

That's right. You're getting two TVs for the price of one.

Expect these TVs to arrive within the next 30 to 60 days, based on the model.

Preorder the 2024 editions of Samsung's most popular TVs

Here's a roundup of the new Samsung 2024 TV models you can preorder starting today. They all run an updated version of Samsung's Tizen operating system, so you get easy access to all of the streaming services you subscribe to, along with the free, live and on-demand programming offered through Samsung TV Plus. All of these 2024 TVs also support Dolby Atmos audio, offer AI-based upscaling and provide access to a variety of specialty viewing modes, including a filmmaker mode.

Samsung's Frame

Available sizes: 43-inch ($1,000), 50-inch ($1,300), 55-inch ($1,500), 65-inch ($2,000) or 75-inch ($3,000)

Samsung

Samsung's Frame TVs are extremely popular with our readers, and for a wide range of reasons. In addition to making whatever you're watching look and sound fantastic, when the TV isn't being used, it automatically displays famous works of art, or your favorite digital photos. The TV is designed to be hung on a wall and replicate a picture frame.

Thanks to the TV's matte finish, you get a glare-free picture, but when artwork is displayed, the high-resolution digital reproductions now look more like real paintings than ever before, thanks to Pantone validation.

Check our latest coverage of the 2024 Frame TV to learn more about its newest features. Plus, be sure to read our in-depth review of the 2023 model of Samsung's Frame TV. This is also one of our top picks for the six best TVs for 2024.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K (QN85D)

Available sizes: 55-inch ($1,400), 65-inch ($1,900), 75-inch ($2,600) or 85-inch ($3,700)

Samsung

The 2024 edition of Samsung's QN85D offers 4K resolution from a QLED display that relies on mini-LEDs to boost brightness and showcase sharp detail. The TV takes advantage of Neo Quantum HDR, so along with bright and accurate colors, the TV delivers sharp contrast.

This TV is powered using Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, so it delivers seamless 4K upscaling, premium sound and fast performance with auto HDR remastering and an HDR brightness optimizer.

Thanks to the 100% color volume, you'll see more than a billion vivid colors with fluid motion, in part thanks to the TV's 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K (QN90D)

Available sizes: 43-inch ($1,500), 50-inch ($1,600), 55-inch ($2,000), 65-inch ($2,700), 75-inch ($3,300), 85-inch ($4,800) or 98-inch ($15,000)

Samsung

Samsung's Neo QLED 2024 (QN90D) TVs are a step up from the QN85D models. The TVs take full advantage of mini-LEDs to boost brightness, while showcasing whatever you're watching with a sharp picture and fluid motion, in part, thanks to the TV's Neo Quantum HDR+ function.

The TV also supports Samsung's Motion Xcelerator 144Hz feature, which works nicely when watching fast-action content or gaming to provide an extra-smooth picture with greater depth and automatic AI enhancements. So if you watch a lot of sports, take note.

This TV is also powered using Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor and the feature-packed (and upgraded) Tizen operating system.

Samsung OLED (S90D)



Available sizes: 55-inch ($2,000) or 65-inch ($2,700)

Samsung

More people than ever are upgrading their TVs to OLED models to take full advantage of the bright colors and more detailed picture quality. If this is your goal, Samsung offers several new models with stunning OLED displays, including the 2024 S90D TVs.

The OLED display in these TVs showcase deep and dark blacks and bright and vivid whites, along with accurate colors that take advantage of OLED HDR+ to bring out every intricate detail of what's being displayed.

In fact, when it comes to color accuracy, these TVs are Pantone validated. Also integrated into the S90D is Samsung's popular game hub feature, which allows you to play console-quality games from popular cloud-based gaming services simply by pairing a wireless handheld controller with the TV. (A subscription to a supported cloud-based gaming service is required.)

If you do plug a PlayStation, Switch or Xbox into the TV, you can expect a smooth gaming experience with the best possible visuals and sound. One great feature these TVs offer is that they automatically pair with any of Samsungs Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds, so you can enjoy a private listening experience while watching your favorite programming or gaming.

Samsung OLED (S95D)

Available sizes: 55-inch ($2,600), 65-inch ($3,400) or 77-inch ($4,600)

Samsung

The 2024 versions of the Samsung OLED S95D TVs are the next level up from the latest S90D models. You get a high-end OLED display with a no-lag 144Hz refresh rate when you use the TV's Motion Xcelerator function. The native refresh rate is 120Hz.

From the S95D TVs, you can expect incredibly detailed and vivid picture quality from a display that's Pantone validated for color accuracy. These screens also feature a new glare-free finish and take full advantage of OLED HDR Pro to enhance picture quality in real time. Each TV is calibrated by Samsung experts before it leaves the factory to ensure accurate and consistent color that's based on industry standards.

Other highlights include practically non-existent bezel, and an extremely thin design (just 0.4 inches). The multi-view feature lets you watch two video feeds at once.

With Samsung's game hub, you can play more than 3,000 cloud-based games. Just subscribe to your favorite gaming service and pair a wireless handheld controller to the TV. These TVs also support FreeSync Premium Pro for stutter and tear-free, low latency and very smooth gaming.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN800D)



Available sizes: 65-inch ($3,500), 75-inch ($4,500) or 85-inch ($6,000)

Samsung

It's only been a few years since 4K resolution TVs went mainstream, but several popular TV brands, including Samsung, have already begun rolling out 8K resolution TVs. While there's very little native 8K programming available, these TVs use powerful, AI-based upscaling to bring a 4K picture up to near 8K quality. The result is visually astounding. There's only so much these TVs can upscale older, low resolution programming, however. So if you're a fan of classic TV shows and old movies, 8K upscaling won't help too much.

However, if you're willing to pay for to be an early adopter and benefit from an incredibly sharp 8K resolution picture -- the likes of which no 4K TV can replicate -- we suggest one of Samsung's 2024 8K models that use the latest QLED 8K displays to deliver what can only be described as a hyper-realistic picture.

Combined with realtime 8K upscaling, these TVs use a simultaneous AI-based motion enhancer to ensure all action looks smooth and fluid, with a tremendous level of depth and contrast. These TVs rely on Samsung's NQ8 AI Gen2 processor, run using the Tizen operating system and feature a refresh rate that's up to 165Hz.

Many of the 2024 Samsung TV models, including those that support 8K resolution, now include an upgraded version of the Tizen OS, which is easier to navigate. The new version of Tizen also offers some enhanced features that take better advantage of the TV's latest technologies.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN900D)

Available sizes: 65-inch($5,000), 75-inch ($6,300) or 85-inch ($8,000)

Samsung

Okay, so imagine a TV that offers all of the features, functions and cutting-edge technologies offered by the Samsung QLED 8K (QN800D) models and then boost it all up a notch. That's what you get with these 2024 QN900D models.

Never before has such incredible detail and fluid action been available to consumers in a TV designed for in-home use. Whether you're watching live sports or action movies, the quality is as good (if not better) than what you'd experience in a movie theater. And it's all packed into a TV that has practically no bezel and that's so thin, it's barely noticeable when hanging on a wall.

Samsung's Music Frame is the perfect companion

Samsung

To complement any Samsung TV, we recommend connecting one or two of Samsung's just-announced Music Frame wireless speakers. These are high-end speakers are designed to look just like a picture frame. You can insert your favorite 8-x-8-inch printed photo.

When you use one speaker with any Samsung TV, you get robust, room-filling sound with Dolby Atmos support. It works in conjunction with your Samsung TV's internal speakers. However, when you place a Music Frame on either side of a Samsung TV, you'll experience rich, clear and great sounding stereo audio.

Music Frame is also a Bluetooth wireless speaker, so you can can stream music or any audio content sent from your smartphone, tablet or computer. It's compatible with Samsung's SmartThings mobile app.

Right now, you can preorder the Music Frame for $400 and receive an instant $50 credit good toward a future purchase from Samsung's website.