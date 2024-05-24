Best laptop deals right now at the Walmart Memorial Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Acer

Head over to Walmart during its Memorial Day sale to take advantage of limited-time deals on popular entry-level to mid-priced Windows laptops and Chromebooks. There are more than 300 laptop deals to choose from, but we've narrowed down the top five to make it easier for you shop -- and then get back out to your summer grill party.

For more help choosing the perfect laptop, check out our coverage of the six best laptops under $500, the five best laptops for 2024, the six best laptops under $1,000, the six best gaming laptops for 2024, the five best laptops for college in 2024, the five best Chromebooks of 2024 and the five best budget laptops for 2024.

Check out these laptops currently on sale at Walmart

Our team of tech experts has compiled this roundup of popular laptops that are currently on sale at Walmart.

Lenovo LOQ 15" gaming laptop: $699 (save $136)

Walmart

It's easy to spend $3,000 or more on a souped-up laptop if you're a serious gamer. But, for more casual gamers, there are plenty of great options that cost less than $900. These lower-end laptops are suitable for most online games and titles that don't require a super-high powered CPU and GPU.

The Lenovo LOQ offers a 15.6-inch full HD display, and a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it particularly well suited to casual gamers. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-1320H processor with a GeForce GTX 3050 GPU. You also get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, with Windows 11 preinstalled.

You can expect up to a seven-hour battery life from this laptop. It weighs in at 5.28 pounds. During Walmart's Memorial Day sale, you can pick up one of these beauties for just $699, which is $136 off its usual $835 price.

Acer Aspire 3: $359 (save $140)

Walmart

Here's an entry-level Windows 11 laptop that's far from cutting-edge, but it does offer the computing power needed to handle everyday tasks -- from web surfing and email, to online shopping and streaming music or video. The computer is configured with a 15.6-inch display (offering 1080p resolution) and is powered using an AMD Ryzen 7-5700 processor with integrated Radeon Graphics. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 152GB SSD for internal storage.

This laptop is ideally suited to someone who will be using primarily online-based applications and data storage (via Microsoft OneDrive, for example). We like that the computer weighs in at just 3.92 pounds. But, it's battery life is only around 6.5 hours.

One of the most appealing things about the Acer Aspire 3 is its price. Right now, it's available at Walmart for just $359 -- that's $140 off.

HP Stream 14: $199 (save $30)

Walmart

An entry-level Windows laptop for someone who will be relying mainly on running cloud-based applications, storing data online and handling the most basic computing tasks will appreciate the low cost of this HP Stream 14. Right now, it's priced at a mere $199 at Walmart.

This is not a great gaming device and it doesn't have the processing power for video editing. It will, however, nicely handle email, web surfing, music or video streaming, video calling, word processing and more. The HP Stream 14 offers a compact design that provides a 14-inch display.

The HP Stream 14 is powered by a lower-end Intel Celeron N4102 processor. It comes equipped with just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As a bonus, a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 is included for free. This gives you easy access to popular Microsoft applications, like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook and more. Battery life is up to 11 hours.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: $899 (save $100)

Walmart

For a casual to moderate gamer, this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is a good option, especially since it's now on sale for just $899. The computer is configured with a 15.6-inch Full HD display that offers a zippy 144Hz refresh rate. It's also powered by a Intel Core i7-12650H processor with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. In comes bundled with 16GB of RAM and an impressively sized 1TB SSD for online storage.

This configuration gives you enough computing power to play many popular online and locally installed Windows games. Battery life is up to eight hours from this laptop that weighs 5.51 pounds.

The Acer Nitro 5 is more than a gaming laptop, however. It can just as easily be used for content creation, photo editing, streaming video and more. One feature gamers will appreciate, however, is the customizable, four-zone RGB keyboard. Plus, the computer's stereo speakers support 3D audio using DTS:X.

This computer offers a great value for its on-sale price, so take advantage of this deal while it's still available.

HP Chromebook X360: $279 (save $120)

Walmart

The new Chromebook Plus laptops are now super-charged with more advanced hardware and run a version of ChromeOS that's literally supercharged with artificial intelligence capabilities powered by Google Gemini. And best of all, the new Chromebook Plus laptops all cost less than $900.

However, not everyone needs all of the power offered by a Chromebook Plus. A traditional Chromebook lacks some of the AI-based capabilities and uses a bit lower-end hardware, but they're easily able to run all sorts of cloud applications and use a cloud service (like Google Drive) to store data, documents, files and photos online.

The HP Chromebook X360 is a great "starter" Chromebook. It's currently priced at just $279 at Walmart. It features a compact, 2-in-1 design with a 14-inch full HD touchscreen display. This means it can be used as either a tablet or a laptop. It runs using an Intel N100 processor and is equipped with 4G of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which for a Chromebook is more than adequate.

Like all Chromebooks, this one runs ChromeOS (designed by Google) and comes with a wide range of Google apps and services preinstalled -- like Gmail, Chrome, YouTube, Google Maps and Google Docs. One of the best features of a Chromebook, like the X360, is that it boots up in less than 10 seconds and has up to an 11-hour battery life. However, it does require a continuous high-speed internet connection to fully function.

Lenovo 13" ThinkPad 2-in-1: $1,904 (save $1,025)

Walmart

Falling into the mid-priced and mid-powered category, the Lenovo 13-inch ThinkPad is a versatile, two-in-one laptop that runs Windows 11 Pro. You can use it as either a Windows tablet or laptop. The device itself is lightweight and compact. Inside, you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 7-165U processor, 16GB of RAM and a generous 1TB of internal storage.

We love that this ThinkPad weighs just 2.65 pounds and has a touchscreen display (offering 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution), so it's ready to handle all of your everyday computing tasks -- and so much more.

Of course, the computer is also equipped with a webcam, multiple USB ports and an HDMI port. Head over to Walmart right now and save $1,025 on this laptop. You'll pay just $1,904, but only for a limited time.

Whatever you're shopping for throughout this Memorial Day holiday, be sure to check out all of our latest sales and deals coverage. It could help you save a fortune.