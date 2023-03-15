Samsung just announced a new budget smartphone, plus the best Samsung smartphone deals to shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung had a busy month in February with the Samsung Galaxy S23 release, but the brand isn't done yet. This morning, Samsung announced yet another new smartphone. This time, it's an addition to the more affordable Samsung A-series lineup, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $474 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $989 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, $200

Samsung's newest smartphone will be a bit easier on your wallet than last month's releases. In fact, it will cost less than $500 -- which is an unbeatable deal for a new Samsung smartphone. If you decided not to splurge last month on the new Samsung S23 Ultra, this may be a good budget option for you.

Keep reading to learn more about the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and shop the best deals on other top Samsung devices.

What's new in the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G



Samsung

The Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.

The smartphone is available for preorder starting Mar. 30 and will ship on April 6. It will be available in Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite with 6 GB memory or 128 GB of storage. Buyers will have the option to expand up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Samsung deals you can shop right now

If you don't want to wait for the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, here are the top Samsung smartphones that you can get right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22: $474 and up

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $474 (reduced from $800)

You can also save on the S22 with 256GB of storage right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $702 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $895 and up

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S22 along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and larger battery capacity. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $895 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $945 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $989 and up



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $989 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,096 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $900

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,750

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Right now, the 512 GB model is marked down even lower than the 256 GB version on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,750 (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $399

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G offers a long-lasting battery, fast performance and expandable storage. It features an intelligent camera with image stabilization to help you take great photos and videos. The phone also includes multi-layered security to keep your device and information secure.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, $399 (reduced from $450)

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is another recent addition to Samsung's A-series smartphone lineup. The ultra-affordable Samsung smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. It will offer 5G connectivity for better performance and minimal lag.

The camera is also getting an upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone will feature a 13-megapixel front camera for better selfies. It also includes a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, $200

